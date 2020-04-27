No new Coronavirus positive cases in Tirupati for last 25 days

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is going towards flattening the coronavirus curve with no positive case reported during the last 25 days. In all, so far six people have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the city and all of them were discharged. With this, there is no active case proving that the steps taken by the civic and police authorities have been successful.

The city witnessed its first positive case on April 2 and by April 8 the cases increased gradually to six. By Sunday night all these six patients were cured of the disease and sent home where they have to be in quarantine for another 28 days. Ever since the first case was reported, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha has plunged into action and tightened the people's movements and imposed various restrictions in the Red Zone areas.



Though no fresh case has been reported, officials have made some other wards also as Red Zones as two government employees working in Srikalahasti and tested positive are residing in the city. It was felt that they were infected by the virus at Srikalahasti itself as they were engaged in duties in Red Zone areas there.

Meanwhile, the testing capacity in the district has gone up largely and so far more than 11,000 samples were tested in the district. District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has made it clear that results were being awaited for only 242 samples.