No reinfection cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy

Dr Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretary to health department, said that so far no case of coronavirus has been reported for the second time in Andhra Pradesh. They said they were working towards the goal of reducing coronavirus deaths in the state and that their plans were getting good results. Although 10 thousand cases are registered per day, the death rate is less than 1 percent. He said the death rate in AP was lower than all the states where most cases were reported. He said cases were on the rise in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts. Speaking at a media conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Jawahar Reddy said that zero surveillance survey has been conducted in 4 districts.

"We are conducting Zero Surveillance Survey in the remaining 9 districts also and cases are doubling in 30 days in our state with Prakasam and Nellore reporting most cases; 96% of cases come from within the containment clusters," Jawahar Reddy said. He further said that they are campaigning on a large scale to bring awareness among people to avoid coronavirus infection and have set up 104 call centre and help desk for the public.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus tests were performed on 56,490 new people in the Andhra Pradesh where 10,004 people reported of testing positive for coronavirus on Monday. With 85 new corona deaths being recorded, the total number of coronavirus deaths recorded so far in the state has reached 3,969. And as many as 8,772 people have recovered from the corona on Tuesday, with which 3,30,526 people have recovered from coronavirus so far in the state and there are 1,00,276 active cases. The total number of coronavirus positive cases registered so far in the state is 4,34,771.