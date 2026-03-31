No shelter for attendants at NGH

Nandyal: Even as the government claims to have strengthened healthcare services at Nandyal Government Hospital, lack of basic facilities for patients’ attendants has emerged as a serious concern. The hospital, which caters to a large number of patients daily, continues to fall short in addressing the needs of those, who accompany them, exposing a gap between medical care and essential support infrastructure.

Attendants, who remain at the hospital to look after their patients, are facing severe inconvenience, without proper resting facilities. A designated shed meant for their accommodation has reportedly been locked after being filled with unused furniture and equipment. With no alternative arrangements in place, attendants are forced to spend nights in corridors, open spaces, and near outpatient sections.

The conditions are described as distressing, with attendants having to cope with heat, mosquito menace, and unhygienic surroundings. Reports indicate that several individuals are sleeping on the floors of OP queue lines, while stray dogs roam freely and even rest beside them. Such circumstances not only reflect poor sanitation management but also increase the risk of infections and other health complications.

Authorities had earlier shut the attendants’ rest area citing instances of misuse and anti-social activities. However, the failure to provide a substitute facility has drawn criticism from locals. Patients and their attendants urged hospital officials and public representatives to take immediate action, ensure minimum amenities, and address the issue with a humane perspective.