No shortage of domestic LPG cylinders: JC

Guntur: Guntur district joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, in view of the news circulating on social media claiming that the supply of LPG cylinders meant for domestic use may be disrupted due to the Iran war. He released a statement to this effect.

He said that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders for domestic consumption in Guntur district and that the public need not worry. Some consumers, assuming that there may be a delay in gas supply, are booking refills online even when not required. He reminded that oil companies have fixed a minimum booking period of 21 days for consumers having a single cylinder and 30 days for those having double cylinders. Online booking will not be accepted if it is done before the stipulated period.

He also stated that domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied through OTP-based verification to prevent misuse. The supply of commercial cylinders to essential sectors such as hospitals, hostels and government services will continue without interruption.

66 domestic cylinders seized

Considering the present situation, Civil Supplies officials conducted field inspections in Guntur city on Wednesday. During the inspections, it was found that some business establishments were using domestic LPG cylinders.

A total of 66 domestic cylinders were seized from such establishments and 14 cases were registered under Section 6-A. He warned that domestic cylinders (14.2 kgs) meant for household use should not be used in hotels or for any commercial purposes. Strict legal action will be taken against those found misusing domestic LPG cylinders.