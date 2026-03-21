No shortage of LPG, says Collector

Anantapur: District Collector O. Anand on Friday assured consumers that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and that adequate stock is available across the district. He stated that gas booked online is being delivered on time and urged the public not to panic.

The Collector inspected the Uma Bharathi Indian Gas godown at Alamuru in Anantapur Rural and reviewed stock registers. He said gas supply is functioning normally and advised consumers not to make unnecessary bookings. He emphasized that LPG cylinders will be delivered directly to households through door delivery based on online bookings and OTP verification.

Anand also instructed the public not to visit gas agencies or wait there, as doorstep delivery systems are in place. To spread awareness, he directed officials to use public announcement systems in urban and rural areas to inform people about adequate gas availability.

The Collector said tahsildars have been directed to inspect gas agencies in their respective mandals and ensure there is no black marketing. Officials have also been asked to closely monitor supply across all 50 agencies in the district.

Later, he inspected Pawan Gas Agency in APHB Colony, Anantapur, and reviewed stock levels, average sales, and online booking systems.

District Supply Officer Venkateswarlu, CSDT Subrahmanyam, and other officials were present.