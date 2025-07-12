‘Noble’ persons urged to act as mentors for ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’

Paderu (ASR District): Ministerfor Tribal Welfare and Women & Child Development Gummadi Sandhya Rani appealed to individuals with noble intentions to come forward and act as mentors to the selected ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ under the P4 programme. She said that mentorship does not mean financial aid alone, but includes sharing knowledge, inspiring confidence, and helping families access better growth opportunities.

The Minister conducted a review of Swarnandhra Vision 2047 and P4 programme at the district Collectorate in Paderu on Friday. Speaking at the meeting, she said the ‘Bangaru Kutumbam–Margadarsi’ initiative was conceptualised and implemented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with a generous vision to uplift poor families. Only economically disadvantaged families should be identified under the scheme, she said, and stressed the need to guide their children towards quality education and skill development. The Minister also stressed the importance of helping such families secure bank loans and ensuring that the funds are used effectively. She mentioned that she had recentlyrequested the TTD Chairman to procure tribal products like coffee, tamarind, and turmeric to promote local produce and ensure market support.

Sandhya Rani announced that the P4 programme would be implemented from the village level and noted that improving dairy production through the establishment of 100 Gokulams (cow shelters) in each mandal would boost rural development.

Highlighting infrastructure works, she said road development projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were underway across the district. She also urged the release of ITDA subsidies for the benefit of tribal communities and called for focused efforts on organic farming. She instructed officials to expedite the distribution of ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) land titles and ensure the availability of essential medicines and medical equipment in tribal healthcare facilities.

As part of the P4–Bangaru Kutumbam–Margadarsi initiative, Minister Sandhya Rani announced the adoption of ten families, declaring that she would personally mentor them.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar gave a detailed digital presentation on the roadmap for Swarnandhra Vision 2047, including plans to achieve a 15% growth rate by 2029. He explained strategies across sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, coffee, and industry, and mentioned that organic production would be enhanced in a phased manner over the next five years. He described Araku Coffee as a prime example of India’s organic excellence.

A poster on the P4 programme was unveiled during the meeting. District SP Amit Bardar, Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda, Paderu Sub-Collector Saurya Maan Patel, and Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi also participated.



