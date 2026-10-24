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Nomination deadline ends for four Urban Local Bodies in AP

In Short

This marks the completion of the nomination submission process of the candidates in the wards of two municipal corporations and two municipalities.

deadline for nominations of four urban local bodies of Andhra Pradesh has come to an end.
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deadline for nominations of four urban local bodies of Andhra Pradesh has come to an end. 

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The deadline for nominations of four urban local bodies of Andhra Pradesh has come to an end. The extension of two days that was provided by the State Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh according to the guidelines of the Supreme Court has now come to an end.

This marks the completion of the nomination submission process of the candidates in the wards of two municipal corporations and two municipalities. This extension gave candidates an additional chance to submit their nominations for the forthcoming election.

The nominations were submitted for 18 wards of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and 11 wards of Kadapa Municipal Corporation. In addition, nominations were also filed by the candidates for 11 wards in Rajampet Municipality and Mydukur Municipality.

hus, with this extension of time for the submission of nominations coming to an end, the election process for these four urban local bodies has moved to the next step.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Andhra Pradesh ElectionsUrban Local BodiesState Election CommissionTirupati Municipal CorporationKadapa Municipal Corporation
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