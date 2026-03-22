North Andhra has now become a global destination, says Civil Aviation Minister

Visakhapatnam: Converting weaknesses into strengths, North Andhra has now become a global destination as investors find it quite safe, industry-conducive and look forward to investing in the regions like never before, emphasised Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Taking part as chief guest at the conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) focusing on the theme Swarna Andhra Pradesh- towards competitive, sustainable and future-ready state, the Union Minister mentioned that despite challenges faced in the past five years, Andhra Pradesh government is moving forward with the support of the Central government arriving at the right time. “Infusing funds to the tune of Rs 11,440 crore to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as revival package, new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, among several others, the Union Government is extending its complete support to the state,” he reiterated.

The present scenario in AP is very much in favour of ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ as envisaged by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and is in alignment with the vision of the Central Government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ and steps are taken to realise the ambitious goals which are set to derive long-term benefits that aim to uplift future generations, Union Civil Aviation Minister emphasised.

Reiterating that the transport sector plays a key role for the growth of the state, Ram Mohan Naidu said, “As part of it, Andhra Pradesh government is striding forward in developing ports, airports and national highways.” Underlining that AP is very much in support of decentralised development, Ram Mohan Naidu stated that infrastructure growth has been witnessed region-wise from Srikakulam to Anantapur along with other districts.

At a time when drone technology is ruling the roost, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said, efforts are on to make Andhra Pradesh as a drone hub working in tandem with the Chief Minister’s vision. Responding to a query posed by The Hans India about rising jet fuel costs following escalating tensions in West Asia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said, “The economic impact is going to be visible from April 1. Our top priority is safe flight operations to the Middle East. We are engaging in discussions with concerned ministries and airlines as it is a multi-departmental exercise. At the same time, efforts are taken to ensure what best could be done in the interest of passengers.”

Apart from focusing on improving infrastructure in 14 airports the state has, Ram Mohan Naidu informed that seven new airports are going to be established in AP. “An action plan has been readied to inaugurate an airport every 50 days.

There is a requirement of 1,700 aircraft to meet growing future demands. The government is also keen on bringing in indigenous aircraft,” the Union Minister stated. With Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Moolapeta Port, Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park, Bhogapuram Airport, a bunch of branded hotels and Google Data Centre, Ram Mohan Naidu expressed confidence that the landscape of North Andhra, neglected in the previous government, is set to see a transformation.

In his welcome address, Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Murali Krishna Gannamani said Andhra Pradesh has continued to strengthen its position as an emerging industrial destination in the country. With its strategic coastline, strong port-led infrastructure, industrial corridors and progressive policy initiatives, the state is attracting growing interest from investors across sectors.

Chairman of CII southern region, Chairman and Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Thomas John Muthoot in his keynote address said, Southern India has historically played a vital role in India’s economic progress, and states across the region continue to drive innovation, industrialisation, and technological advancement. Andhra Pradesh is an integral part of this regional growth story, he noted.

President and Joint Managing Director, Greenko Mahesh Kolli spoke about the transformation that is taking place in the clean energy space.