North Andhra movement is for the benefit of the upcoming generations, says Gudivada Amarnath

Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the movement of the people of North Andhra is for the benefit of upcoming generations. Speaking at the JAC media conference on Friday, he said that tomorrow (Saturday) the aspirations of the people of North Andhra will be expressed in Visakhapatnam. Stating that a section of media is damaging the self-esteem of the people of North Andhra, he said that they want Amaravati and Rayalaseema also to be developed and asked everyone to show solidarity in their struggle.

Former minister Avanti Srinivas said that the capital of Visakhapatnam is the right of the people of North Andhra. Visakhapatnam has all the qualifications to be a capital city. He said that if Rs.5,000 crores are invested in Visakhapatnam, it will become a magnificent capital.

JAC convener Lajapatirai said that north Andhra people are lagging behind for decades. He said that the garjana of Visakha will be done to express the aspirations of the people of North Andhra. He said that this rally will get the support of people from all walks of life. JAC Co-Convenor Godu said that the JAC movement is not the end it is only the beginning and Visakha will be made the administrative capital.