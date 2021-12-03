Now, Omicron scare grips East Godavari as district tops in Covid cases

Kakinada: With the detection of Omicron cases in the country, the people in East Godavari district have become panicky. Their worry is not without reason since the district tops in Covid cases in entire State.

According to the health bulletin, the active cases in East Godavari increased to 395, the highest in the State. The people are panicky in view of the rising Covid -19 cases and are afraid of the impending Omicron in the district.

Officials have warned that Covid -19 would increase particularly on important and festive days like Christmas, New Year and Sankarti festival celebrations. The officials advised the people to be cautious of the norms of Covid -19.

The officials blame the migrant workers who are not following the norms of Covid -19 hence the cases are increasing day by day in spite of the best efforts of the government.

However, people moving in markets and offices like banks are openly defying the norms of wearing masks and their non adherence to the Covid -19 norm is posing a threat and accelerating the Covid -19 cases in the district.

It is observed in Rythu bazaars and crowded places like bazaars and RTC bus complexes, railway stations that people are moving freely without wearing masks. The officials also are not strictly enforcing the norm of mandatory wearing of the masks. Moreover, the government officials themselves are not wearing the masks.

Certain parents have expressed fear and are hesitating to send their children to schools in the wake of the threat of new variant of the Covid. They in double mind whether to send the children to write exams in the present situation in the district. People are questioning why Covid -19 cases are registered particularly among school going children and not among those who are visiting hotels and bars and restaurants. They demanded that strict measures should be taken to protect the children from becoming victims of Covid -19 particularly in the schools.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told "The Hans India" that the Omicron virus is highly hazardous and it spreads into the body at great speed and damages the vital organs of the body. He said that soon after the virus enters the body there will be radical changes in the body. It shows its great impacts on the lungs and other parts of the body which cause speedier death. So far Omicron is not reported in the district till now. He asked the people to be alert and cautious with regard to the virus.

He cautioned the people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Health department. He said that 395 active cases have been registered in the district. Regularly below 20 positive cases have been registered in the district. He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain the Covid and create awareness among the people to follow the Covid protocol.

He advised the people to follow the Covid -19 protocols that maintain social distance, wear masks, clean the hands with sanitizer and wash their hands with soaps frequently. Every school should provide sanitizer and masks to students. However, DMHO said that it may not be the third wave. He cautioned people to follow Covid -19 norms to curb the third wave.