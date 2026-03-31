NTPC caters to energy needs of Telugu states

Visakhapatnam: With an installed capacity of 4X500 MW (2,000 MW) and a 25-MW floating solar plant, NTPC Simhadri plays a vital role in meeting the energy needs of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Head of Project, NTPC Simhadri Ayaskanta Jena highlighted during a select media interaction.

The energy allocation has been made to the tune of 684-MW for Andhra Pradesh and 793-MW for Telangana.

“We continue to adopt global best practices in power generation, enhance our renewable energy footprint and work towards a net zero future. Also, we have plans to scale up battery storage up to 18.75 MW,” Ayaskanta Jena mentioned.

Explaining further, Ayaskanta Jena emphasised NTPC Simhadri’s commitment to sustainability, noting that over 85 percent of water requirements are met through seawater, along with strong environmental and afforestation initiatives like Green Visakha projects wherein lakhs of trees have been planted across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Power generated through the plant meets the energy demands of not just the Telugu states but also Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As part of its conservation interventions, the NTPC Simhadri conserved about 4,41,738 turtles from 2016 to 2022.

Later, the organisation’s CSR interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure and skill development that aimed at benefiting communities across surrounding regions were highlighted.

HoHR of the plant Daya Sharma, GM (Maintenance) Hemendra Kumar Verma, among others, were present.