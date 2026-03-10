NTR CP inspects parking at Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu inspected the security, traffic and parking arrangements at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Monday.

The inspection was carried out following concerns raised over the parking arrangements during the three-day Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam held at the hill shrine. During her recent visit to the temple, Home Minister V Anitha expressed dissatisfaction over the parking facilities and the inconvenience being faced by devotees on the hill.

Following the minister’s remarks, the Police Commissioner, accompanied by temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Temple Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, conducted a detailed field inspection to review the arrangements.

With the number of devotees visiting the temple increasing day by day, Rajasekhar Babu examined the situation at key locations including the main temple premises, surrounding areas and the ghat road leading to the hill shrine. He directed officials to focus on effective traffic regulation and to identify suitable locations for vehicle parking to ensure that devotees do not face inconvenience.

The Commissioner also reviewed the security arrangements and instructed the police and traffic personnel to take necessary measures for smooth movement of devotees and vehicles, particularly during peak hours.

Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, ACP K Durga Rao, One Town PS Inspector Gunaram, Temple Executive Engineer L Rama and traffic police personnel participated in the inspection. Later, the Commissioner held a review meeting with Devasthanam officials to discuss steps for improving parking facilities and strengthening traffic management on the hill.

After the inspection, Rajasekhar Babu visited the temple and offered special prayers to Goddess Durga.