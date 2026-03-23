NTR dist police intensify night patrols to ensure public safety

Vijayawada: In a bid to enhance public safety and instill a sense of security among citizens, the NTR District Police have intensified night patrolling across the city, keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals, unidentified vehicles, and illegal transportation activities.

Acting on the directions of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhar Babu, a coordinated night-long operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Krishna Kant Patel and Addl DCPs G Ramakrishna and MBM Muralikrishna. Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) along with their respective teams conducted extensive vehicle checks at crime-prone hotspots and key junctions across various divisions.

During the drive, police personnel detained and questioned several suspicious individuals and provided counseling where necessary. Special focus was also laid on monitoring areas surrounding bars and wine shops, with owners being instructed to strictly adhere to prescribed norms.

Following the inspections, police teams also conducted a “Stop, Check & Go” awareness programme, advising motorists on road safety and responsible behaviour.

Officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in anti-social activities or illegal transport. They urged citizens not to drive under the influence of alcohol and emphasised the mandatory use of helmets for two-wheeler riders.

As part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and maintain law and order, ACPs and local police staff organised a special counselling session for rowdy-sheeters and law-and-order suspects at all police stations in the district on Sunday.

During the session, officials advised individuals to stay away from criminal activities and lead a disciplined life. They warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in anti-social acts, drug consumption or trafficking, and other unlawful behaviour.