Just In
NTR Health Services: GGH to extend better healthcare to patients
Kurnool: A high-level review meeting was held at the Dhanvantari Conference Hall of Kurnool Government General Hospital to discuss the implementation of NTR Health Services and various hospital-related matters.
The meeting, chaired by hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu, was attended by key officials, including Heads of Departments (HODs) and hospital administrators on Tuesday.
During the meeting, it was decided that the hospital would increase its targets for NTR Health Services to extend better healthcare benefits to patients. Concerned department heads were instructed to ensure effective implementation of these services. The meeting emphasised the need for further enhancement of hospital services to improve patient care. The Plastic Surgery department was lauded for its outstanding performance and efficient service delivery.
Several key decisions were taken to streamline hospital operations. Two new OP counters will be established soon to reduce patient waiting times and improve service accessibility.
An Assistant Professor will be available round-the-clock in the casualty department to strengthen emergency medical care. All blood tests at the hospital remain completely free, as per government guidelines, with no shortage of test kits reported. A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) has been appointed to oversee the medical examination department for better coordination.
A special inspection committee, led by hospital supervisors, has been formed to conduct regular assessments to maintain service quality and efficiency. The hospital’s laboratory processes 1,700 to 2,000 samples daily, performing 6,000 to 7,000 tests on average, the superintendent said.