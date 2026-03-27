NTR ideals inspire welfare initiatives, says Bhuvaneswari

Kuppam: Nara Bhuvaneswari, spouse of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, said that Chief Minister Naidu has been implementing several welfare programmes inspired by the ideals of NTR and is moving forward with the goal of building ‘Swarna Andhra’ and ‘Swarna Kuppam’.

As part of her four-day tour of the Kuppam constituency, Bhuvaneswari participated in various programmes on the third day of her visit. She interacted with women at Balla village in Ramakuppam mandal and addressed a gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Chief Minister is taking steps to create 20 lakh jobs for youth across the state. Large-scale investments coming to the state reflect Naidu’s leadership and said the arrival of industries in Kuppam would increase local employment and livelihood opportunities.

Bhuvanewari also stated that, as promised during the elections, financial assistance is being provided under the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme to all children in eligible families. To address hunger among the poor, Anna Canteens have been set up across the state, she said.

She unveiled an NTR statue at Ramakuppam. A large number of party workers and supporters attended the programme, and she walked with them for nearly a kilometre. After unveiling the statue, she said NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party with the slogan ‘Society is the temple and people are the gods’. She described it as her good fortune to unveil the statue of NTR, who remains in the hearts of the people.

Anna Canteens were introduced with the aim of providing food to the poor. Earlier in the day, Bhuvaneswari held a breakfast meeting with local leaders at her residence.