NTR Trust Celebrates 28 Years of Service: AP Chief Minister Lauds Contribution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to the staff, administrators, and donors of NTR Trust as it marks an impressive 28 years of dedicated social service.

Recognizing the trust's significant contributions in various sectors, Naidu praised their relentless spirit of service in aiding the poor and needy, particularly in healthcare, education, disaster management and relief, as well as empowerment and livelihood initiatives. He described their efforts as "commendable," emphasizing the vital role they play in uplifting society.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the ongoing commitment to fulfill the aspirations of the great N.T. Rama Rao, the founder of the Trust. He expressed his hope for the trust's efforts to persist in making a positive impact in the community.

As NTR Trust celebrates this milestone, it continues to inspire many with its unwavering dedication to social service, reflecting the legacy of its founder and the values that drive its mission forward.