NTR Trust plans new Thalassemia centres in Vij, Anantapur

Kuppam: NTR Memorial Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari said that new thalassemia centres would soon be opened in Vijayawada and Anantapur. The trust has been extending assistance to patients suffering from thalassemia with the support of donors. At present, the Trust runs four blood banks in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, and another blood bank will soon be launched in Vijayawada.

On the final day of her four-day tour in the Kuppam constituency, Bhuvaneswari visited several villages and participated in various programmes. She also interacted with women during meetings held as part of the tour. Earlier on Friday, marking Sri Rama Navami, she visited the Kodandarama Swamy temple in Kuppam and offered special prayers.

Speaking at a self-employment support programme organised by the NTR Memorial Trust at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Kuppam, she explained the welfare activities being carried out by the Trust. The Trust has completed 29 years since its establishment and would continue to work towards fulfilling the ideals of NTR and remain committed to supporting people in need.

She stated that the doors of the Trust are always open to help the underprivileged and appealed to people to participate in the run being organised in Hyderabad on May 10 to encourage thalassemia patients.

The Trust has also been conducting health camps, through which services have been provided to about 23 lakh people at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Through the NTR Sanjeevani programme, free medicines are being distributed to poor patients, and health camps are being organised in agency areas.

Bhuvaneswari said the Trust’s activities have been possible due to the support of donors and staff members. She added that a ‘Stree Shakti Hastakala’ store has been set up in Hyderabad to market products made by women trained under the Trust’s programmes. Later, she distributed sewing machines to 40 women, pushcarts to 30 beneficiaries, and hearing aids to several others. MLC and Government Whip K Srikanth and others were present.