NTR Trust to organise musical night on Feb 15

Vijayawada: The NTR Trust is going to organise a musical night programme by noted music director Thaman at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on February 15 to help thalassemia victims, according to Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Bhuvaneswari said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will attend the programme as chief guests.

She said the programme was aimed at helping the thalassemia victims and appealed to people to donate blood to save number of thalassemia victims.

She said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu purchased tickets worth Rs 6 lakh for his family members to attend the musical programme and thereby help the thalassemia patients.