Live
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
- Winning U19 Women’s T20 WC is the happiest moment I’ve ever felt, says Parunika Sisodia
Just In
NTR Trust to organise musical night on Feb 15
Vijayawada: The NTR Trust is going to organise a musical night programme by noted music director Thaman at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in...
Vijayawada: The NTR Trust is going to organise a musical night programme by noted music director Thaman at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on February 15 to help thalassemia victims, according to Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari.
Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Bhuvaneswari said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will attend the programme as chief guests.
She said the programme was aimed at helping the thalassemia victims and appealed to people to donate blood to save number of thalassemia victims.
She said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu purchased tickets worth Rs 6 lakh for his family members to attend the musical programme and thereby help the thalassemia patients.