NTR varsity unveils major research, AI and sports push

Vijayawada: In a major push to enhance standards in medical education, NTR University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar announced a series of innovative initiatives to promote research and sports among students in government medical institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the new measures will extend beyond allopathy to include AYUSH, dental, physiotherapy, nursing and allied sciences courses. The decisions, aligned with efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, aim to strengthen both academic excellence and public health outcomes.

Registrar Dr T Sai Sudheer, university research and development director Dr M Lakshmi Suryaprabha, and controller of examinations Srikanth were also present at the press conference.

The university plans to establish an AI-Based Disease Modelling and Decision Centre (DMDC) to improve disease prediction, prevention, and response. The centre will be developed with strategic support from the Gates Foundation and in collaboration with the National University of Singapore’s School of Public Health. An estimated Rs 5.73 crore will be spent in the first year and Rs 3.7 crore annually thereafter.

To encourage research, 1,000 students annually will receive scholarships of Rs 30,000 each for six months, significantly expanding the current scheme. Over three years, around 3,000 students across disciplines will benefit.

Faculty research grants will also be enhanced, increasing beneficiaries from 25 to 200, with funding ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh based on project merit. The scheme will now cover AYUSH faculty in addition to allopathy and dental streams.

Further, the university will allocate Rs 10 lakh annually to each college for sports development and competitions, promoting student well-being alongside academics.

Efforts are also underway to unify alumni associations across medical colleges to support institutional development. Additionally, a 24/7 e-resource platform has been launched, providing access to journals, videos, and research materials.

Dr Chandrasekhar stated that these initiatives, costing approximately Rs 22.13 crore annually, will be implemented over three years and reviewed periodically to meet evolving needs.

Enhancing access to academic resources, the university has introduced a comprehensive e-resource online platform under the NTR Med-Net (Medical Online Services) Consortium, as per the directions of the vice-chancellor. Sharing details, Director of Publications and Consortium coordinator Dr. K. Sudha said that the platform has been developed to benefit students and faculty from allopathy, dental, and AYUSH medical colleges.