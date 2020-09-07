Nutan Naidu Tried To Discard Mobile Phones: Udupi Police

Telugu Bigg Boss participant and film producer Nutan Naidu was arrested in Udupi near indrali police station after a complaint was lodged against him under the SC/ST section. It is learnt that the Andhra Vizag police were searching for him.

Nutan was planning to escape to Mumbai via Mangalore, it is learnt. Nutan tried to throw off his mobile when the police surrounded him.

But police have recovered four mobile phones from him and the Producer was handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Police. Nutan was among seven people who are alleged to have committed atrocities against a twenty year old schedule caste boy named Parri Srikanth and had shaved off his head.

All seven have been arrested. Srikanth was working at Nutan's home and on August 28, Nutan's wife had shaved Srikanth's head after mishandling him, it is being said.

On the same day, Nutan Naidu had called his wife via video call twice from Hyderabad and had thrown tantrums using foul language.

Besides, there is an allegation stating that Nutan also tried to nullify the case by impersonating over phone as an ex IAS officer, and Andhra's ex chief secretary Dr Ramesh. He had called a medical officer in the name of Dr Ramesh and had directed him to issue health certificates as per his directives to the six accused.

He had also pressurised the medical officer asking him to make his wife stay back in the hospital citing illness. He had called the medical officer after he changed his name as Chief Secretary Andhra Pradesh, in the true caller. But after getting suspicious about this, the Medical officer informed the police commissioner directly and a case has been registered in this regard too against Nutn.