Nutritious food plays a crucial role in maintaining good health

Kurnool: The Nutrition Kit Distribution Programme was organised on Tuesday at the Old Lecturer Gallery located within the premises of the Government General Hospital.

The programme was attended by District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Bhaskar as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhaskar underlined the crucial role of nutritious food in maintaining good health, especially for people living with HIV.

He explained that nearly 85 per cent of HIV infections occur due to mistakes committed in moments of emotional imbalance or risky behaviour, while another five per cent of cases are attributed to unsafe practices such as the use of unsterilised needles, blood transfusions, and drug injections.

Dr Bhaskar clarified several misconceptions surrounding HIV transmission, stating that the disease does not spread through sharing food, using the same toilets, working together, or wearing each other’s clothes. He emphasised that HIV is transmitted only through unsafe and unethical activities.

He appealed to the public to show compassion and support towards people living with HIV, assuring that effective medicines are available to help them lead a healthy life.

He advised patients to undergo regular CD4 count and viral load tests and noted that free testing and medicines are being provided at government hospitals.

Highlighting the importance of lifestyle management, Dr Bhaskar said that with proper precautions, regular medication, and a nutritious diet, HIV-positive individuals can prolong their lifespan and maintain their immunity. He also urged patients to stay away from alcohol and smoking. As part of the programme, nutrition kits worth Rs 3,000 each were distributed to 50 beneficiaries with the support of donors.

The event was attended by District AIDS Control Society Cluster Programme Manager Ali Haider, ART Medical Officer from Kurnool Dr Abhijael, Adoni ART Medical Officer Dr William Carey, SRED NGO representative Damodar Reddy, Nestam District Level Positive Network President Sudharani, representatives of various voluntary organisations, andprojectionist Khalil.