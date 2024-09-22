Nuzvid constituency incurred loss of ₹22 cr due to recent floods: Parthasarathy

Vijayawada : Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has announced that the State government has sanctioned Rs four crore to strengthen the tank bunds and take up repairs to the tanks, which were breached in Nuzvid Assembly constituency recently due to floods.

He said people suffered many hardships due to breaches developed to the water tanks and the State government responded immediately and sanctioned Rs four crore. He inaugurated the breach filling works to the Pedda Cheruvu in Nuzvid on Saturday.

He said the farmers suffered crop loss due to the breaches developed by the tanks. He said a mishap was averted as there was no breach to the Moghal tank. He said Nuzvid could have suffered major problem if there was a breach to the Moghal tank.

He said the water storage level decreased due to encroachments of the Moghal tank and stated that he had issued orders to remove the encroachments at the Moghal tank.

He said Nuzvid constituency suffered loss of Rs 22 crore due to recent floods and water storage facility was lost due to breaches to the tanks. Parthasarathy said there is a possibility of drinking water scarcity in the summer due to decrease of water levels in the tanks. Keeping in view the difficulties to be faced by the people of Nuzvid, the government has sanctioned Rs four crore to take up repairs and fill the breaches to the tanks.

The Minister performed ground breaking ceremony for construction of a drain worth Rs 11 lakh in the eighth ward. He also laid foundation for the construction of new CC road and drains valued at Rs 14.40 lakh near DAR college in Nuzvid. Nuzvid municipal officials and local people’s representatives participated in the programmes.

