Odisha travels bus catches fire in Ramabhadrapuram, passengers escape unharmed

A private bus was completely destroyed in a fire early on Saturday morning near Ramabhadrapuram in Vizianagaram district, after a tyre burst triggered a rapid blaze.

The bus, travelling from Odisha, caught fire when one of its tyres suddenly exploded while in motion. The resulting sparks quickly ignited flames near the wheel, which spread across the vehicle within minutes.

Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, the driver immediately pulled over and alerted passengers to evacuate. All 40 people on board managed to disembark safely before the fire engulfed the entire bus.

Although no injuries were reported, passengers lost their luggage and personal belongings in the incident, as the vehicle was reduced to ashes shortly after evacuation.

Firefighters, alerted by local residents, arrived promptly and brought the blaze under control. Police have registered a case and an investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.