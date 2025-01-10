Of six dead, four belonged to undivided Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Of the six people who lost their lives in a stampede that occurred in Tirupati on January 8, four belonged to the undivided Visakhapatnam district.

They are S Lavanya (38) from Thatichetlapalem, K Santhi (33) from Indiranagar, and G Rajini (47) from Maddilapalem and Buddeti Naidu Babu (55) from Peda Boddepalli, Narsipatnam. Among the deceased, Malliga (50) was from Salem and V Nirmala (55) belonged to Kerala.

A pall of gloom descended on the deceased homes as their family members who planned to avail darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala on the auspicious ‘Vaikun-ta Ekadasi’ did not return.

Paying a visit to the bereaved families, NDA leaders offered condolences. Offering comfort, to the family members, Visakhapatnam north MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju mentioned that the NDA government is extending support to them.

Expressing concern over the death of six persons in the stampede, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjineya Swamy termed it as the most unfortunate incident and the stam-pede claimed the lives of six devotees who had set out on a pilgrimage tour. The Andhra Pra-desh government announced Rs.25 lakh as compensation for the deceased family members and they will soon be handed over to the respective families,” the minister informed.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal opined that the stampede would not have occurred if e-darshan centres were facilitat-ed. “Unfortunately, the YSRCP government withdrew the e-darshan system and it is now in-dulging in the blame-game,” he pointed out.

Even as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) commenced distribution of slotted Sarva Darshan tokens on the occasion of the ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ across 90 counters in Tirupati, chaos erupted as crowd management went for a toss resulting in a stampede, claiming the life of six devotees and injuring several others.

Police found it tough to tackle the swelling crowds that thronged the token distribution centres for special darshan resulting in the stampede.