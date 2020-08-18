Official machinery ready to face any eventuality: Minister Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna Chelluboyina

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna said the State government was on high alert to deal with the flood disaster.



The Minister accompanied by District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggi Reddy inspected the flood affected areas of Ganti Pedapudi, Burugulanka, Pedapudi Lanka, Arigalavari Lanka and Udimudi Lanka and other villages in Gannavaram mandal in Amalapuram division on Monday.

He assured that the government machinery was prepared to face any challenges due to floods. He further stated that district administration was vigilant and prepared to face any eventuality in view of surging floods of River Godavari.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the officials are visiting the flood-affected areas and making necessary arrangements to keep the people safe and provide them with protected drinking water.

The Minister and Collector Muralidhar Reddy interacted with people and assured them relief from the government. Venu Gopala Krishna said that rehabilitation measures were being taken up in all the flood-hit areas in the district.

The Collector said that 27 divisions in the district were identified as flood prone areas and rehabilitation measures were being implemented in all villages.

He said people from five zones in the Agency area were being shifted to rehabilitation centres. Hand sanitizers and masks were being distributed at the centres along with food and medical services. So far 6,000 people residing in low-lying areas have been moved to safer places. Ration would be distributed to flood victims in Lanka villages on Tuesday.