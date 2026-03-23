Officials crack down on irregularities by private shopkeepers at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Temple authorities at Indrakeeladri have expressed serious concern over the functioning of private shopkeepers at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, following repeated complaints from devotees.

Executive Officer VK Seena Naik conducted a surprise inspection on Sunday, focusing on private pooja material shops located on the fifth floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. The inspection was prompted by a surge in complaints regarding encroachments and overpricing.

During the visit, the EO found that several shopkeepers were extending beyond their allotted spaces and displaying items outside their shops, thereby obstructing pathways meant for devotees. The situation was particularly concerning during peak hours, causing inconvenience to elderly pilgrims and children. He also noted that such encroachments could hinder evacuation in case of emergencies.

The EO further reviewed price lists after receiving complaints that pooja items and coconuts were being sold at rates higher than those prescribed. He made it clear that exploiting devotees in the name of business would not be tolerated.

Even a minor deviation beyond the allotted space will be treated as encroachment. Strict action, including heavy fines, immediate lease cancellation and sealing of shops, will be taken against violators,” he warned.

Officials from the leases section were directed to closely monitor shop activities and take prompt action against violations. Staff was also instructed to mark the designated shop boundaries clearly to prevent further encroachments. The EO mandated that price lists must be prominently displayed outside every shop for the convenience of devotees. Any shop found charging more than the displayed rates will face cancellation of licence. He also expressed displeasure over frequent disputes among shopkeepers, stating that such issues damage the reputation of the temple.

Reiterating that devotee convenience is the top priority, the EO said that any activity causing inconvenience in the name of business would not be tolerated. He added that serious violations could lead to a ban on conducting any business on the hill, with recommendations to be sent to the Endowments Commissioner.

Temple Executive Engineer L Rama Devi, Leases Section AEO Ramesh Babu, and security personnel participated in the inspection. With Sunday witnessing heavy footfall at Indrakeeladri, the temple authorities introduced special measures to ensure smooth Darshan for devotees.

Antaralaya Darshan (Rs 500 ticket) was temporarily suspended from 12 noon to 2 pm. During the same period, VIP and protocol Darshans were also cancelled to prioritise general devotees waiting in queue lines. Authorities stated that Antaralaya Darshan resumed as usual after 2 pm.