Officials told to allocate TIDCO houses to eligible persons

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has directed the officials to ensure allocation of houses under PM Avasa Yojana (PMAY) through Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) to the eligible poor in the city.

The NMC Commissioner has conducted a review meeting with the officials over the status of TIDCO houses at Venkateswarapuram, Allipuram, Akkachrruvupadu and Kallurupalle Layouts in the city on Wednesday.

The Commissioner has directed them to allocate the houses to the new beneficiaries in place of old once like death cases, ineligible for bank loans, etc reasons.

He said that selection of new beneficiaries should be transparent manner in the interest of justifying the needy.

Nandan has said that as per the guidelines top priority should be given to the family hereditariness of deceased and not secured bank loans. He said that as per the norms of Reserve Bank the beneficiaries, who wanted to secure the bank loan must have good Credit Information Bureau India Limited (CIBIL) score only such persons should be enrolled as joint partners of the project. He directed the officials to select the beneficiaries under the CIBIL score concept to secure bank loans.

He ordered them to hand over houses to the new beneficiaries by completing all necessary official formalities including arranging bank loans by June 12.

Commissioner Nandan has appealed the bankers to ensure for sanctioning the loans liberally in the interest of eligible poor to own the houses.

TIDCO DCO Rama Subba Rao, NMC Housing Department staff, officials from MEPMA and others were present.