Officials told to ensure smooth supply of LPG

Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector Kalpana Kumari convened a review meeting with officials from all departments to assess the supply and consumption of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel in the district, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, she assured that both central and state governments have taken adequate precautionary measures to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply, despite the prevailing situation in the Middle East. She urged the public not to believe rumours circulating on social media regarding gas shortages, confirming that doorstep delivery will continue as per booking norms.

Officials were directed to maintain continuous field-level monitoring, take action against illegal hoarding, and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to government schools, hostels, and hospitals. Comprehensive daily demand-and-supply reports were also ordered from the Industries and Civil Supplies departments.