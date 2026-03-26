Officials told to expedite water tank works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to expedite the ongoing water tank construction works at Kanakadurga Nagar on Mahanadu road. He inspected the ongoing construction and instructed officials to complete the project without delay to benefit residents.

During an inspection tour on Wednesday, the Commissioner visited several areas, including Labbipet, Eluru Road, Gunadala, Mahanadu Road, Ayush Hospital Road, and Patamata, and reviewed civic infrastructure and public amenities on the ground.

He also reviewed the condition of public toilets at Dental College Road in Gunadala and directed officials to carry out pending repairs immediately. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring to ensure all public toilets in the city remain well-maintained and free from defects.

Later, the Commissioner inspected the High Tension Line road works and directed officials to expedite the completion of the road project. At Patamata, he visited an Anna Canteen and reviewed the quality of food, drinking water supply, sanitation, and overall maintenance. He instructed officials to ensure that beneficiaries visiting the canteen do not face any inconvenience and that hygiene standards are strictly maintained. Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratna Kumar, Chief Medical Health Officer K Arjuna Rao, Superintending Engineer (Works) V Chandrasekhar, Executive Engineers G Samrajyam, Gopalakrishna and Prabhakar, Assistant Medical Health Officer Gopala Naik, Assistant City Planner Mohan Babu, Deputy Director (Horticulture) Chandrasekhar, and other staff participated in the inspection.