Officials urged to ensure speedy disposal of public grievances

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad directed all departmental officials to ensure speedy and quality-based resolution of public grievances, emphasising that applicants must be fully satisfied with the outcomes.

Speaking at the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held at the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector stressed that officials should not show negligence in addressing public petitions. He was accompanied by Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, in-charge DRO Surya Narayana Reddy, and Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, who personally received complaints from citizens.

The Collector instructed officials to thoroughly verify each grievance at the field level, conduct transparent investigations, and resolve them within the stipulated time frame without delays or unnecessary re-openings. He reiterated that grievance resolution must be based on quality, fairness, and accountability.

A total of 306 petitions were received during the programme, covering issues such as land disputes, ration cards, house site allocations, and pension approvals. The Collector endorsed the petitions to the respective departments for prompt action.

Among the key grievances presented: B. Muthyalaiah from Bhumeereddy Palli, Roddam mandal, sought restoration of his encroached land. Sanjeeva Reddy of Chalevendula Majra Rajupalli, Hindupur mandal, requested justice over alleged encroachment of land under Survey No. 263-2. Subbanna from Konapuram village, Parigi mandal, sought issuance of a 1B land passbook for 1.23 cents under Survey No.332-3.