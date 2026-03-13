Officials warn hotels against use of domestic LPG cylinders

Puttaparthi: Tahsildar Kalyan Chakravarthi and CSDT official Ramakrishna conducted surprise inspections at several hotels and restaurants in Puttaparthi town on Thursday.

During the inspections, the officials examined the kitchen areas and checked the type of LPG cylinders being used.

Officials stated that using domestic LPG cylinders, which are meant for household use and available at a lower price, for commercial purposes is illegal. They emphasized that hotels and restaurants must use commercial LPG cylinders specifically designated for business operations.

The officials warned that strict legal action will be taken against establishments found using domestic cylinders for commercial activities in violation of regulations.

They also stated that inspections will be intensified in the coming days and stern action will be taken against those illegally diverting LPG cylinders.

Hotel and restaurant owners were urged to strictly follow government regulations regarding LPG usage.

Officials inspecting LPG cylinders during surprise checks at hotels and food stalls in Puttaparthi