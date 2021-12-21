One dead, three injured in couple of accidents caused due to buffalo in Kadapa

The road accident took place in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh where one person lost his life. The incident took place at a factory near Vempalle town in the district. Going into the details, while the auto was traveling on the road has collided a cow and overturned.



The deceased was identified as Venkata Ramreddy of Cherlopalle, who was traveling in an auto and another person was injured who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, shortly after the accident, a bike collided with the same buffalo leaving a woman and another man injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to Vempalle Government Hospital.

However, after receiving information about these incidents, the police reached the spot and collected details. The dead body was taken to a hospital for postmortem.