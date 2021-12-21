  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dead, three injured in couple of accidents caused due to buffalo in Kadapa

Representational Image
x

Representational Image 

Highlights

The road accident took place in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh where one person lost his life. The incident took place at a factory near Vempalle town in the district.

The road accident took place in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh where one person lost his life. The incident took place at a factory near Vempalle town in the district. Going into the details, while the auto was traveling on the road has collided a cow and overturned.

The deceased was identified as Venkata Ramreddy of Cherlopalle, who was traveling in an auto and another person was injured who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, shortly after the accident, a bike collided with the same buffalo leaving a woman and another man injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to Vempalle Government Hospital.

However, after receiving information about these incidents, the police reached the spot and collected details. The dead body was taken to a hospital for postmortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X