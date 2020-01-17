One died in road accident as car hits bike in Nellore district

Nellore: In a tragic incident one person died in a road accident when a speeding car hits a bike on the national highway near NTR Nagar in Nellore district.

According to the police, a retired employee Janardhan (65), who resides at BV Nagar here in the city and his relative Nagaraju were celebrating the Sankranti festival with their family members.

Janardhan and Nagaraju, both went to NTR Nagar on some work on their bike and were returning back via national highway. At the same time, a speeding car which was coming from Kavali collided with their bike.

With the impact of the collision, Janaradhan has fallen down on the road, his legs cane under the wheels of the vehicle and the car crashed into the nearby farmlands. In the accident, Janaradhan died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Nagaraju also sustained serious injuries, the locals rushed him to the hospital for treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the government hospital for post-mortem. The police seized the car, registered a case and investigating further.