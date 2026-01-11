One killed and other injured in car and bike collision in Markapuram

A tragic road accident in the Markapuram constituency of Prakasam district has resulted in the death of one individual and left two others critically injured. The incident occurred near Bestavaripeta, where a speeding car collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. Tragically, one motorcyclist died at the scene due to severe injuries, while the other two occupants were rushed to a local hospital, with one reportedly in a critical condition. The deceased has been taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Initial investigations suggest that excessive speed and negligence on the part of the car driver were the primary causes of the collision. Bestavaripeta police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

In light of a disturbing trend of accidents in the area, police have urged motorists to exercise caution. They emphasised the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles to mitigate the risk of fatal injuries and advised drivers to remain vigilant at sharp turns and junctions.