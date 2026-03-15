One killed in road accident near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam

A devastating road accident occurred this morning on the National Highway near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam, resulting in two fatalities. A speeding lorry lost control and collided with vehicles parked along the roadside, destroying two cars and two two-wheelers in the process.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna, an employee at Varun Motors in Gajuwaka. He was travelling to Simhachalam for darshan (worship) on a two-wheeler, accompanied by his daughter, Swapna. Fortunately, Swapna survived the crash with only minor injuries. The identity of the other victim remains unknown, and their body has been taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident was caused by the lorry travelling at an excessive speed, which led to chaos as it suddenly ploughed into the parked vehicles. The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.

Immediate rescue operations were launched by traffic police who arrived promptly at the scene. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Family members of the deceased have been duly informed.