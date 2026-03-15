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One killed in road accident near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 12:46 PM IST
One killed in road accident near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam
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A devastating road accident occurred this morning on the National Highway near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam, resulting in two fatalities.

A devastating road accident occurred this morning on the National Highway near BHPV Junction in Visakhapatnam, resulting in two fatalities. A speeding lorry lost control and collided with vehicles parked along the roadside, destroying two cars and two two-wheelers in the process.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna, an employee at Varun Motors in Gajuwaka. He was travelling to Simhachalam for darshan (worship) on a two-wheeler, accompanied by his daughter, Swapna. Fortunately, Swapna survived the crash with only minor injuries. The identity of the other victim remains unknown, and their body has been taken to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident was caused by the lorry travelling at an excessive speed, which led to chaos as it suddenly ploughed into the parked vehicles. The incident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.

Immediate rescue operations were launched by traffic police who arrived promptly at the scene. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Family members of the deceased have been duly informed.

Tags

Visakhapatnam Road AccidentBHPV Junction CrashRamakrishna Varun MotorsNational Highway AccidentGajuwaka Incident
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