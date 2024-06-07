  • Menu
One Killed, Seven Injured after bus hits lorry at Maddurupadu in Kavali

In a tragic incident on the Kolkata-Chennai national highway, a RTC bus collided with a lorry at Maddurupadu in Kavali early this morning. The driver...

In a tragic incident on the Kolkata-Chennai national highway, a RTC bus collided with a lorry at Maddurupadu in Kavali early this morning. The driver of the bus seems to be drowsy, hit the lorry from behind, resulting in one fatality and seven serious injuries.

The deceased, identified as Tallam Lakshmaiah, was a passenger on the bus traveling from Giddalur to Chennai. The impact of the crash claimed his life instantly. The injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

X