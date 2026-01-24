One killed, six injured in autorickshaw and bike collision in Guntur

A woman was killed and six others seriously injured in a road accident on Saturday near a poultry farm in Nidumukkala village of Guntur district.

According to police, an auto-rickshaw travelling from Guntur to Mothadaka village was hit head-on by a speeding motorcycle. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving a 53-year-old woman passenger dead on the spot.

Two other women travelling in the auto-rickshaw, the driver of the vehicle, the young man riding the motorcycle, and two female students sustained serious injuries in the crash. All the injured were rushed to hospitals in Guntur and Amaravati for treatment.

Police said the condition of the two female students admitted to a hospital in Guntur was critical. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident.