One week break for Darshan at Srisailam from today

Kurnool: Srisailam temple authorities announced a halt to darshan in the temple from Wednesday after two temple staff and three security guards tested positive for Covid-19.



The authorities said in a statement on Tuesday that queue lines and complexes have been sanitised following the development. Darshan for devotees will not be allowed for a week from Wednesday. The temple officials have announced the closure on the instructions of endowments commissioner in the wake of spurt in infections on the premises of the temple.

However, the statement said all the rituals to the deities like Kaikaryams, Sahasra Deepaalkarna Seva and other Sevas will be performed as usual.

Parokshana sevas would continue and the devotees are advised to pay Rs 1,116 through online for the seva. Even the devotees can pay the amount after scanning QR code, Google Tay, Phone Pe, BHIM and Paytm. The parokshna seva would be telecast to the devotees on Youtube.