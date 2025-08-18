Ongole Book Festival attracts people of all ages

Ongole: The third day of the Ongole Book Festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from readers on Sunday. Being a holiday, parents, teachers, and students attended in large numbers, creating a vibrant atmosphere at the book stalls. Children’s storybooks and activity books emerged as major attractions, with children eagerly searching for comics and activity materials while parents purchased educational books like atlases and essay writing guides.

The National Book Trust (NBT) organised a creative writing workshop from 3 pm, conducted by Manjuluru Krishna Kumari and CA Prasad. Around 40 students participated enthusiastically, with some writing their favourite stories while others drew pictures on their preferred topics. At 5:30 pm, Jana Vijnana Vedika presented an educational magic show that greatly entertained children.

The day’s highlight was the launch of five new books at 6 pm under NBT’s auspices, overseen by NBT officer Pattipaka Mohan. The released titles included Jujurana, Manchi Mitrulu, Shera-Mittu, Bujji Gudlaguba Balu, and Tokala Katha. Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna attended as the chief guest, while several dignitaries, including AV Pullarao, Dr Nageswarao, and others, participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopala Krishna observed that books are the actual assets one can gather. He recollected how the book exhibition at Hyderabad made him fall in love with Telugu literature, and how the literature helped him as an option in UPSC. He noted that the book exhibitions in Hyderabad and Vijayawada attract a large footfall, and commended the organisers for holding a similar event in Ongole. Following the book launch, prominent personalities from Prakasam district spoke about books that influenced or inspired them. Monday’s programme includes a clay handicraft workshop for children from 2-5 pm, book releases by Visalandhra Book House at 6 pm, and an intellectual discussion on ‘Libraries and Society’ at 7 pm.