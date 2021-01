Ongole : Books titled Padunekkina Kavanam, Mangi released

Ongole : Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi released books 'Padunekkina Kavanam', written by Nune Ankamma Rao and 'Mangi', by Vankayalapati Ramakrishna, at a programme organized by the Kala Mitramandali at NTR Kalakshetram in Ongole on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Parvati said that the two books by the writers create awareness in society and wished the duo that they would publish many more works. The books are accepted by Veerapalli Subbarao while Tella Aruna and Simhadri Jyothirmayi reviewed them.

Dr Parankusam Kesav Acharyulu, Dr Sonthaveluri Koteswara Rao, Nalluri Venkateswarlu, Dr GV Purnachand, DrBhusurapalli Venkateswarlu, Dr PV Subbarao, Dr Pothuri Annapurna, and others also participated in the program.