Ongole: Canara Bank organises Annual Sports Meet

Ongole: Canara Bank organised the Annual Sports Day celebrations at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Sunday.

Addressing the bank employees, Canara Bank regional manager T Ramakrishna said that the sports improve the health of the employees if they regular participate in such activities. Sports also promote camaraderie among employees and ease work pressure, he said.

He appealed to the bank employees to participate in the sports activities every year and share the joy and happiness with others. The sports and games including cricket, badminton, kabaddi, volleyball, chess, musical chairs, caroms, table tennis and others were conducted.Prizes were distributed to the winners.

Vice-president of Canara Bank Officers Association V Samarpana Raju, assistant general secretary of CBOA JivanSuryaprakash, Roop Kishore, V Venugopal, M Narendra Raju, E Ravichandra Reddyand others participated.

Organising committee members Sambaisva Rao, Kishore Reddy, Sunil Kumar, Raghu Varma, Arun Kumar, Ramachandra Rao, Rakesh Kiran, Brahmaiah conducted the sports programmes.