Ongole : Hundreds participate in mass Surya Namasakara

Ongole : The Ongole chapter of Junior Chamber International organised a mass Surya Namaskara programme with about 2,250 people at Ongole town on Friday.

In the programme held at the Saraswathi Junior College, the JCI Ongole president Dr Bezawada Sri Pavan Kumar presided over while the DEO VS Subbarao, RIO VV Subbarao, Indian Red Cross Prakasam district unit chairman P Prakash Babu, chairman of Saraswathi Educational Institutions AV Ramana Reddy participated as the chief guests.

The JCI Ongole secretary Dr Lanka Prasanna, treasurer B Srikanth, project chairman Somineni Suresh, JC Ongole project director Ganesh Reddy, Balachennaiah, Suresh, staff and students of the Saraswathi Junior College also participated in the Surya Namaskara programme.