Ongole: Magunta Raghava Reddy donates 50 beds to GGH

Ongole: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy office staff handed over 50 beds to Joint Collector TS Chetan and superintendent Dr D Sriramulu for use at the Government General Hospital as per the instructions of YSRCP youth leader Magunta Raghava Reddy here on Saturday.

Magunta office staff informed the officials and the hospital authorities that moved by the incidence of Covid cases and news reports about the shortage of beds at the GGH Ongole, Magunta Raghava Reddy has decided to donate the 50 beds to provide treatment to needy patients.

They also announced that they will be supplying 14 full oxygen cylinders daily to the hospital and handed over Saturday's supply.

Joint Collector Chetan appreciated the service activity of Raghava Reddy and his family and thanked them for extending the timely help.

GGH deputy superintendent Murali Krishna Reddy, RMO Dr Venu Gopal Reddy, GGH Covid in-charge and JC K Krishnaveni, Magunta office and hospital staff also participated in the programme.