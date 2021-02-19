Ongole: Maratha Sangham celebrates Shivaji's birth anniversary

Ongole: The members of the Maratha Sangham celebrated the 394th birth anniversary of Chatrapathi Sivaji by offering floral tribute to him at his statue here on Friday.

Are Maratha, Are Kshatriya Samkshema Sangham district presidents Amburi Nageswara Rao, Somasi Sankara Rao, Mote Bhaskara Rao, vice-presidents Amburi Koteswara Rao, Kale Venkata Subbaiah and others along with the local RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders participated in the birth anniversary celebrations at Marathipalem in Ongole and paid rich tributes to Sivaji.

Later, they felicitated the retired ACB SP JuluriBhaskara Rao, Somasi Pullaiah for their contributions.