Ongole : Mothers felicitated on Mother's Day

Ongole : Andhra Pradesh Mahilabhyudaya Samithi celebrated International Mothers Day, by cutting a cake and felicitating two mothers at the Swadhar Gruha in the Housing Board Colony in Ongole on Sunday.

The Samithi president Tella Aruna presided over and programme and the felicitated Shaik Arifa and Shaik Karimunnisa at the Swadhar Gruha.

Samithi treasurer Beeram Aruna, Swadhar Gruha supervisor Chivukula Sirlakshmi, warden Ch Kanakadurga, Marepalli Suryakumari and others also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Tella Aruna said that they felicitated the mothers just to extend their support and motivate all mothers who are fighting to win back their lives.

She said that the mothers love their children but they should also take it as a responsibility to foster the children to become a support to the society.

She said that the mothers should be confident during the Covid pandemic and protect their wards from the coronavirus so that the next generations overcome the threat.