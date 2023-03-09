Ongole: Nalluri Nursing Home offers special packages to women

Ongole (Prakasam district): The management and staff of Nalluri Nursing Home celebrated the International Women's Day in the hospital in Ongole on Wednesday.

Nursing Home Managing Director Dr Nalluri Nithin said that women are striving for the welfare and development of their families as well as the society. To felicitate the women, who are putting untiring efforts for their family members, Dr Nithin explained that they are offering special packages to them. He said "We are providing free OP, 50 per cent discount on tests in gynaecology. We also offering Rs 15,000 package for normal delivery and Rs 25,000 package for caesarean delivery with a single room facility for pregnant women."

Dr Nalluri Aruna Rao said that women should give priority to their health, as it affects their contribution to society. She informed that they die about 15,000 normal deliveries and about 20,000 caesarean deliveries in their 43 years of service in the hospital.

Later, the hospital management and staff felicitated Pratyusha of FFI Orphaned Children Home for their services and donated Rs 10,000 as financial support.

Komatla Trinath Reddy thanked the hospital management for involving him in a novel programme, while CEO Nalluri Neeraj, COO Sathuluri Narasimha Murthy, Dr Beri Anjaneyulu Reddy, Dr Nalluri Deepthi, Dr Snehapriya, Dr Divya Bharathi, marketing manager Shaik Khasim Saida and others also participated.