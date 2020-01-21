Ongole: Protection of 34 percent quota for BCs demanded

Ongole: The members of the Andhra Pradesh BC Samkshema Sangham submitted a representation to District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar on Tuesday and explained to him that it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to protect 34 percent reservations for the BCs in the State.



The AP BC Samkshema Sangham president Kesana Sankara Rao explained that they were legally fighting in Supreme Court for the implementation of reservations for the BCs, based on the population. He said that the Supreme Court has allowed 34% reservation in the 2013 and ordered the government to provide census data of the BCs and as the government didn't respond, the court has quashed the petition in 2016.

He said that the YSRCP government has issued GO No 176 offering 34 percent reservation to BCs as per the promise, but some people challenged it in the court mentioning that the GO is against the reservation sealing set by the Supreme Court. He demanded that the government produce necessary documents in support of the reservation to the BCs in the court and see it continues further and permanently.

The AP BC Samkshema Sangham district president Goli Tirupati Rao, State vice-president UMV Nagalingam, district general secretary Balagani Anjaneyulu, working president Pendyala Narayana and others were present.