Ongole: RSS behind vandalising Ambedkar's Rajgruha: DHPS

Ongole: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) forces were behind the vandalising of Ambedkar's house, Rajgruha in Mumbai, alleged the Dalita Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi district president Neelam Nagendra Rao.



A protest was organized in front of the Ambedkar statue at Neelam Palem in Ongole on Friday. He said that the Union government has converted the house into a library and hundreds of Ambedkar's followers visit it regularly to pay homage to him. He said that no one can erase the influence of Ambedkar on the world, by merely destroying the physical remains of his assets. He said it is like an act against the nation, to try to vandalize the house and destroy the spirit of justice to the downtrodden classes by amending the Constitution written by Ambedkar.

He questioned why the Union government is deliberately negligent in providing security to the Rajgruha while it deploys enough armed forces at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru or Indira Gandhi. He demanded that the government order for inquiry on the attack on Rajgruha by National Investigation Agency and bring the attackers and conspirators to justice.

The Ambedkar Development Society members Veluri Srinivasa Rao, Muttana Pothuraju, Kasukurti Prasad, Devaripalli Ramanaiah, and others also participated in the protest.