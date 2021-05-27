Ongole: Sexagenerain woman proves a pillar of strength to a family of 12 to fight Covid says Covid Survivor Pirla Malleswari

Ongole : The 60-years-old woman, Pirla Malleswari from Chirala, has proved that she is the strength and backbone of the family. She nursed the family members before and after they were hospitalized and were battling with the corona virus, and boosted their morale to successfully defeat it.

Malleswari, a former employee at the Spinning Mill in Chirala took care of the three children after they lost the family head. As a single parent, she gave her best to the children and prioritized life after their welfare.

Though they are settled in life and have their children, her motherly love is visible to the onlookers in one or another incident. Such was one incident when her daughter met with a horrific accident and admitted to a private hospital at Ongole.

She and her sons took care of the woman while she was undergoing treatment and at the same time corona spread its tentacles silently. After few weeks, her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law's family, a total of 12 people along with tested positive for Covid.

Accepting another challenge thrown in by the life, the brave lady assured the family that nothing will happen if they strictly follow the instructions of the doctors. Being a diabetic patient, she failed to control the sugar levels in the blood at first and it resulted in forcing her to stay in the hospital for 27 days.

With that self-experience in the hospital, she made sure that her family members took healthy diet, medicines in time, control blood pressure and sugar regularly. She spoke to them daily on the video call and assured them that they do not get depressed or fear their future.

Sharing her 'Tips to Survive Covid', Malleswari said that Covid is also an opportunity to purify them by spending time alone. She said that the people infected with the corona should be brave and have a positive outlook towards the future.

She asked them to leave the treatment to the doctors and control the mind from negative thinking. She said that a good diet, spending time with their favourite activities and talking to their family members will definitely better the health condition.

She advised the COVID patients, whether they are at home isolation or at the hospital, to believe in god and the doctors while cooperating with them to work on a miracle.