Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal gives investigation tips to Junior Investigation Officers

Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal advised the Junior Investigation Officers to learn about the investigating techniques well and warned all personnel that there would strict legal action on them, if they are found to be negligent and corrupted.

He had launched the Project JIO with 482 HCs and ASIs in the district on October 18, 2019, to address the shortage of investigation officers in the department. Since then, he has conducted a number of specialised training classes to train the JIOs on par with the senior officers.

On Sunday, the SP conducted one-to-one meetings with 54 JIOs from Ongole Town-I and Ongole Taluka police stations at the Police Kalyanamandapam in Ongole to evaluate the progress of the cases and discussing new methods to be adopted in the investigation. He also interacted with the additional SP and DSPs and discussed the progress of the JIOs.

Later, the SP along with the JIOs reached the crime scene at Pragati Colony in connection with case number 451/ 2021 of Taluka police station and trained them personally on the collection of evidence and recording statement of witness as per Section 161 of CrPC and other proceedings. The Mentor-I officers in all circles in the district also conducted the evaluation programme with all JIOs and offered guidance to groom them into complete investigation officers.

Speaking on the success of the Project JIO, the SP Siddharth Kaushal said that earlier, the SI and above rank officers used to investigate the cases and there was a huge burden on them. But now, nearly 90 per cent of the cases are being investigated by the JIOs successfully, while the remaining 10 per cent, containing the SC-ST atrocities, special and grave cases, are being investigated by the senior officials allowing them to put more focus and time on them.

The SP warned of legal action against personnel and officers who are found to be negligent in their duties and commit corruption.

The officials were told that there would be continuous surveillance on the personnel who commit corruption and irregularities in the department.

The DTC DSP G Ramakrishna, Ongole Town-I CI Ch Sitaramaiah, Ongole Taluka CI V Srinivasa Reddy, CCS CI B Srinivasa Rao, SIs, JIOs and other staff also participated in the programme.

SP Siddharth Kaushal giving field level training to the JIOs in Ongole on Sunday




